Ian Ferguson: Adapting Leadership To Fit Every Situation

Situational leadership is best described as an adaptive leadership style. This strategy encourages leaders to take stock of their team members, weigh the many variables in their workplace and choose the leadership style that best fits their goals and circumstances. The old concept of leader as “boss” has completely left the building.

The fundamental principle of the situational leadership model is that there is no ideal style. Effective leadership is task-relevant, and the most successful leaders are those who adapt their leadership style to the willingness and ability of team members.

Any company desirous of developing people and work groups, establishing rapport and bringing out the best in their people employs situational leadership as the model of choice.

Situational leadership is flexible. It adapts to the existing work environment and the needs of the company. It is not based on the specific skills of the leader. Instead, he or she modifies the style of management to suit the company’s requirements.

The critical competence, then, of situation leadership is adaptability. Leaders must be able to move from one leadership style to another to meet the changing needs of a company and its employees. These leaders must have the insight to understand when to change their management style, and what leadership strategy fits each new paradigm.

A common error in leadership is the manager who attempts to treat everyone the same. A leader’s approach should be dictated by the nuances of each situation they encounter. Here are the four common strategies employed by situational leaders:

• Telling – Telling, or directing, is useful when a group or team member requires close supervision and regular guidance. The leader makes decisions and directs the team or team members on their roles. This can include providing instructions to new team members or taking charge in an emergency.

• Selling – Selling, or persuading, is useful when a group or team member has some competence, but perhaps not enough to be successful, or when they are unmotivated. The leader is open to feedback and collaboration in order to boost the group or team member’s participation. Leaders using this style may be helping team members to develop or improve their skills or encouraging buy-in to a larger vision.

• Participating – Participating, or sharing, is useful when a group or team member has the competence required to actively participate in planning and decision-making. Leaders using this style are typically collaborative in their approach to problem-solving and decision-making, letting their groups and team members make decisions within their areas of expertise.

• Delegating – Delegating is useful when a group or team member has a high level of competence and is self-motivated. Leaders leveraging this style will set a vision, outline desired outcomes, grant clear authority and then get out of the way.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.