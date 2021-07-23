Man Fined For Violating Bail Conditions

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who claimed he violated his bail conditions because he left his residence to “cool down” after getting into an argument with his girlfriend was on Friday fined $2,500.

Police arrested Lynden Williams after they found him outside his residence around 12.30am on July 21.

Prosecutors said the accused had been released on bail by a judge in the Supreme Court on condition that he would remain in his residence between the hours of 10pm-5am.

During the hearing, Williams owned up to the offence. He also told the magistrate he only left his residence after his assigned curfew because he and his “lady friend” got into an argument and he left the home to sleep in his car.

He added that he wanted to “get a smoke to calm himself down” so he tried to go to a shop that was “two minutes away” but was stopped and arrested by officers on his way there.

After listening to his explanation, Magistrate McKinney noted the maximum penalty that could be imposed for violating bail was $50,000 or two years in prison. Still, he said he considered the fact that Williams pleaded guilty at his earliest opportunity and did not waste the court’s time. As a result, he fined him $2,500 or six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.