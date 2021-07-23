Third Batch Of Astrazeneca Vaccines Delayed Until Next Month

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lroller@tribunemedia.net

THE third batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility has been delayed until next month, Health Minister Renward Wells said Friday.

Speaking during a press conference, Mr Wells said the Bahamas will now receive the remaining 33,600 doses of the vaccines in early August.

They were expected to arrive next week.

The news comes amid low vaccine supply in the country, with only second shots being administered to Bahamians and residents at this time.

According to the health minister, 101,466 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in the country as of July 18.

There are 41,106 people fully vaccinated against the virus, while 60,360 people have been given their first shots.

On Friday, Mr Wells said the government continues to engage in discussions with its Caribbean counterparts to shore up its vaccine supplies.

“We are in discussion with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) about additional vaccines,” he said. “This includes Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the African Medical Supplies Platform and an allocation of Pfizer vaccines from the United States to CARICOM countries, including The Bahamas. We are also expecting to receive the Pfizer vaccines allocated through the COVAX facility. All of these vaccines are expected to begin arriving in-country as early as August with subsequent shipments to be received through to the end of the year.”

However, the delay comes at a time when COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are surging once again in the country.

Health officials also confirmed that variants of concern have been detected in the country after samples sent abroad earlier this year yielded positive test results for the Alpha and Iota variant.

On Friday, Mr Wells said it’s also possible the Delta variant could be in the country, but noted that officials have not received confirmations in that regard.

He said: “The National Reference Laboratory recently received results from 47 samples sent via PAHO to the Fiocruz Laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for genetic sequencing. Thirty-four samples collected during the period 13th March to 17th April 2021, were successfully sequenced.”

“Of these 34 sequenced samples, twenty-six were the UK variant of concern; and one was the Iota variant of interest. This sequencing data correlates with the previously performed in country PCR variant screen done at our National Reference Laboratory,” Mr Wells added. “The results confirm that the UK variant was in country and current work is ongoing to determine whether the Delta Variant is also present in our communities. Additional samples have been sent for sequencing.”

For her part, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said vaccinations have proven to be effective against more infectious COVID-19 variants and added that at least 70 percent of the Bahamian population needs to be vaccinated in order for the country to move on from the pandemic.

She called the delay in additional vaccination supplies “unfortunate” but expressed assurance the Bahamas will have enough doses in the country soon.

“Definitely into the third quarter of this year, we will be getting additional vaccines and options as it’s unfortunate and we certainly didn’t wish to be here but we are aggressively moving toward getting sufficient vaccines in country and we look forward to persons actually availing themselves to get them when we’re here.”

Dr McMillan also addressed vaccine hesitancy in the country, noting that even among health workers – many remain hesitant to take the jab.

She said recommendations have been put forward to consider making vaccinations mandatory for the group.

“I do not have the exact percentage, but we recognize the need for that grouping to be on board with vaccinations and in our discussions, I would say deliberations in the health EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), a recommendation would have been put forward for consideration of mandatory vaccinations of healthcare workers because of the significance of that group,” Dr McMillan said.

“Now, there are other things that must be considered because that grouping is the grouping that influence whether or not others, we recommend that you have a healthcare with your provider, so we have to work closely with the health provider grouping to understand their concerns…so that’s something we’re working on now and I’m sure we’ll be in a position to update.”