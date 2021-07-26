National Address To Detail New Measures

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to address the country at 8pm Wednesday regarding his administration’s continued fight against COVID-19.
Dr Minnis will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people in hospital with COVID-19, steps to limit the further spread of the virus and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.
The announcement comes as two additional deaths, and 100 new cases of the virus were recorded Friday.
The fatalities, a 66-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, who were residents of New Providence.
There have now been 282 deaths because of COVID-19.
Eighty of the new virus cases were in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama and Abaco had five.
Bimini & Cat Cay recorded four new cases while Eleuthera and Exuma both recorded two new cases each.
In a statement Sunday from the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Minnis said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in our country’s modern history. Throughout, the government has instituted a variety of measures, focusing on saving lives and livelihoods.
“As the fight continues, we must remain focused on prevention, preparedness and the future.”
OPM said the prime minister is focused on implementing policies that protect Bahamians while allowing commerce to continue in a safe and responsible manner.
The country’s economy has shown substantial gains on the road to recovery in recent months, the statement said, continuing that Dr Minnis seeks to ensure that while acting to save lives Bahamians are able to earn a living.
Comments
Emilio26 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
It's about time Dr. Minnis reenforced lockdown and curfew because these covid cases are spiralling out of control.
tribanon 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
But surely you've been jabbed many times and only the un-jabbed have anything to fear? I'm of course druling with sarcasm.
And just when I thought you were among those only too willing to join the new Vaccine Dependent Global Society. LMAO
tribanon 8 hours, 39 minutes ago
Repost from a few moments ago:
As one very knowledgeable commentator recently put it:
"US Intelligence and the US military know where the virus came from. Whether it was natural, or created in the Wuhan lab, and they know whether it was leaked intentionally or accidently. And they've known that answer for a long time. The fact that they won't tell us what they know tells you everything you need to know."
And as another one said:
"Tyrants rule by fraud and force. Their fraud has been exposed. Now is time to prepare for force because these people are not going to give up their power willingly. It will have to be forcibly taken from them."
themessenger 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
You need to patch those "druling" lol, leaking, rumormongering lips of yours, the amount of bilge water you drool and dribble defies belief, vaccine for "druling" coming soon. LMAO
tribanon 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
I can assure you I don't work in the PM's Office, but must confess being well acquainted with a few of the people who do work in that office. lol
TigerB 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
This thing is far from over, no government, no politician has the answer, Don't matter if the government change.... I don't care anymore whether persons get jab or not ..and I live in Grand Bahama, me and my wife got our two jabs and I enjoying life. COVID has been made a political football, and Brave has the answer (so he say) I hope so, cause it will be another 5 years of him gettin bash on here just how some is doin Minnis. Them old people does say, be careful what you ask for cause you might just get it. He want to be Prime Minister? I wish him God speed if he make it. He will be inheriting the same problems, the same rowdy crowds, the same high covid numbers and poor broke people who Minnis has now.. .
