National Address To Detail New Measures

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to address the country at 8pm Wednesday regarding his administration’s continued fight against COVID-19.

Dr Minnis will announce a series of measures to assist with care of people in hospital with COVID-19, steps to limit the further spread of the virus and an update on the country’s efforts to secure more vaccines.

The announcement comes as two additional deaths, and 100 new cases of the virus were recorded Friday.

The fatalities, a 66-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, who were residents of New Providence.

There have now been 282 deaths because of COVID-19.

Eighty of the new virus cases were in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama and Abaco had five.

Bimini & Cat Cay recorded four new cases while Eleuthera and Exuma both recorded two new cases each.

In a statement Sunday from the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Minnis said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis in our country’s modern history. Throughout, the government has instituted a variety of measures, focusing on saving lives and livelihoods.

“As the fight continues, we must remain focused on prevention, preparedness and the future.”

OPM said the prime minister is focused on implementing policies that protect Bahamians while allowing commerce to continue in a safe and responsible manner.

The country’s economy has shown substantial gains on the road to recovery in recent months, the statement said, continuing that Dr Minnis seeks to ensure that while acting to save lives Bahamians are able to earn a living.