Davis: Follow Rules While We Test Law

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis has urged supporters to follow new COVID-19 restrictions, while the party examines avenues for legal recourse against government.

In a press statement yesterday, Mr Davis made a push for people to receive vaccination against the virus, adding the decision to do so remained a personal one.

He stressed that this was the only way for protection from this serious disease and hospitalisation.

“As we are all aware, the Emergency Orders restrict campaigning and canvassing to vaccinated individuals,” Mr Davis said in a brief statement.

“The Competent Authority permits many activities which pose a much greater risk of transmission of COVID. As we examine avenues for legal recourse, we ask that you follow the Emergency Orders. Candidates and their teams cannot campaign if unvaccinated.”

He continued: “However, although you are — for the moment — restricted from campaigning, the right to free speech has not been extinguished. You are free to converse with Bahamians about any topics you wish, including the economic and health crisis.

“The government has failed badly to prepare the country for the Delta variant. We are facing a serious health crisis, one that is already overwhelming the public health system and is likely to seriously worsen.

“The decision regarding vaccination remains a personal one. We continue to encourage all to get vaccinated. This remains the best way to protect yourself from serious disease and hospitalisation.”

Mr Davis’ statement followed that of party chairman Fred Mitchell who said the PLP will not change its campaign protocols to comply with new rules requiring campaigners be vaccinated and their groups be no larger than five.

Health Minister Renward Wells announced the rules during a press conference on Friday.

But in a statement yesterday, Mr Mitchell said: “The PLP encourages all persons to get vaccinated as the best protection against the COVID-19 virus. However, we also believe that the matter of taking the vaccine is one of personal choice and we do not support coercing people to do so on the pain of fines and jail terms, particularly where they have well founded objection to doing so, particularly as a matter of conscience.”

“We do not intend to change our campaign protocols with regard to door-to-door notwithstanding the change in the rules, those remain health and safety first: keep walking parties small, keep physically distant, do not go inside homes unless the voter insists, practice sanitising your hands, wear a mask.”

“We must point out, however, that as a matter of law, those who are found campaigning and are not vaccinated and are found out can face legal penalties. Therefore, the campaign workers and campaign coordinators have to balance the risks with regard to this. We believe that the law is not reasonably justifiable in a democratic society and should be challenged in court. We call on the authorities to repeal the law.

“In the meantime, all campaign workers should be aware of the law and of the risks involved in challenging the law, by methods akin to civil disobedience and the risks to your health. This is an evolving issue for the party which has grave implications for the ability of the party to carry out its constitutional and democratic functions. Please stand by for further guidance.”

Many in the country remain hesitant to take the vaccine even though experts widely believe it is the only way out of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Bahamas Nurses Union President Amancha Williams knocked Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan’s suggestion that mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers is under consideration.

PLP candidate for Freetown, attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, said yesterday that mandating that healthcare workers take the vaccine would not be legal.

“How could you justify it?” he asked. “You have a right to security of your persons, a right to freedom of movement, how can you justify doing that in the interest of public health? You can always justify quarantining infected people, but you cannot justify doing things to healthy people. Article 29.2 of the constitution is applicable only insofar as what you’re doing is reasonably justifiable.”

“Beyond that, it would be a foolish policy. Can you provide any disincentives and say oh a nurse or doctor who doesn’t take the vaccine doesn’t have a job? Let’s assume that’s 60 or 70 percent of them. Who gon’ look after the hospital people if all of them are out of a job? So, it seems self-defeating.”