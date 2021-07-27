Female Athletes Challenge ‘Sexist' Of Uniform Regulations

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedi.anet

While sports like beach volleyball, beach handball and gymnastics are extremely popular, many of the female athletes competing in them hope the focus will remain on their performance rather than their skimpy regulation attire.

Just last week, the Norwegian beach handball team was fined for wearing shorts rather than the regulation bikini bottoms.

The European Handball Association fined the women's team 1,500 euros, or about $1,768, for "improper clothing" because the ladies wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain.

Tonje Lerstad and Julie Aspelund Berg, two members of the team, told British media that the bikini bottoms requirement for women was "sexist."

"If the guys can do the sport with a T-shirt and shorts," said Tonje, "then we should be able to do the exact same sport with the exact same outfit."

Male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts no longer than inches above the knee, while women are required to wear midriff-baring tops and bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg” and a maximum side width of four inches, according to International Handball Federation regulations.)

"From our federation, there has been a lot of support and I think every other federation as well except the ones who are making the rules," said Tonje. "So, we're so thankful for the support."

Julie said, "Hopefully, we would make a statement now and maybe they will change the rules."

The team has received support from the Norwegians men’s team and the country’s culture ministers who called the rules “completely ridiculous”.

Additional support has come from all over the world. Pop star Pink even offered to pay the team’s fine.

The American singer tweeted: “I’m very proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team for protesting the very sexist rules about their uniform. The European handball federation should be fined for sexism. Good on ya, ladies, I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

Although beach handball is currently not an Olympic sport, uniform regulations at the world’s premier sporting event currently taking place in Toyko have also been challenged.

The German female gymnastic team chose not to wear the usual leotard, opting instead to wear long unitards.

The team, comprised of Sarah Voss, Pauline Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz and Kim Bui, wore them on the first day of team competition last week.

“We sat together today and said, OK, we want to have a big competition," 21-year-old Sarah Voss said.

"As you are growing up as a woman, it is quite difficult to get used to your new body in a way.

"We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable, and we show everyone that they can wear whatever they want and look amazing, feel amazing, whether it is in a long leotard or a short one.”

And although not sexist, the decision to ban a swim cap designed specifically for Black swimmers' hair also came under fire.

The British company Soul Cap created the caps to accommodate those athletes who wear afros, weaves, extensions, dreadlocks, or have thick and curly hair. They are also a better option to protect Black hair from the pool chemicals as well.

However, the International Swim Federation FINA banned them on the basis that they don’t follow the natural form of the head.

After the ban, Soul Cap posted the following statement on Instagram: "For younger swimmers, feeling included and seeing yourself in a sport at a young age is crucial. FINA’s recent dismissal could discourage many younger athletes from pursuing the sport as they progress through local, county and national competitive swimming.

"We feel there’s always room for improvement, but there’s only so much grassroots and small brands can do – we need the top to be receptive to positive change.”

Tribune Woman spoke with readers to get their take on the controversy.

“I think that is definitely sexist,” Lynette said of the handball regulation outfits.

“Once the clothing allows you to compete without any special advantage, does it really matter what they wear?

The athletes themselves have a right to reflect their own views when it comes to how much skin they wish to show.”

“I don’t think anyone has the right to demand to see someone’s backside just for the sport’s ratings. It's this continued sexualisation of women that does it for me,” said Dana.

“And with the swim cap thing, it's just a lack of understanding by white executives of the basic differences between white swimmers and Black swimmers and they don’t seem to even want to educate themselves.”

Tiana noted that she was pleased to see the handball and gymnastics ladies stand up for themselves.

“Choice is everything. There are female athletes who may prefer to compete in leotards or bikinis, but making it standard attire is unfair. I am glad these girls spoke out so that this conversation can be held,” she said.

Hanna added that the needs of athletes should be considered: “Why would you deny the best in the world to be tied by unnecessary rules?”