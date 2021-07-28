Pair Granted Bail In Prostitution Trial

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who denied conspiring to exploit a woman through prostitution were yesterday granted bail ahead of their trial.

Paul Pawar, 30, and Theo Johnson, 33, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville after they were accused of conspiring to transport a 34-year-old woman “into and within” The Bahamas for the purpose of prostitution sometime between July 6 and 22.

Prosecutors also allege Pawar actually transported the woman into the country for the purpose of prostitution within that same timeframe.

During the hearing, both Pawar and Johnson pleaded not guilty to the allegations and the case was adjourned to August 17 for a fixture hearing before the Chief Magistrate.

Both accused, who are represented by attorney Ian Cargill, were each granted $3,500 bail in the interim.