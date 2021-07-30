132 New Cases Of Covid-19

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE latest Ministry of Health COVID-19 Dashboard has recorded 132 new infections in The Bahamas with 94 of them being in New Providence.

The Dashboard, dated July 29, 2021, shows an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases putting The Bahamas on par with regional nations in terms of spikes in new infections. The total number of recorded COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas is 14,677 with deaths at 286.

Over the past week the Pan American Health Organization reported over 1.26 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 29,000 deaths in the region.

Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, and Paraguay are among the countries reporting the world’s highest weekly death rates. And PAHO reports that cases have more than doubled in the U.S. over the last week, mainly among unvaccinated people.

In recent weeks, various posts made rounds on social media blaming vaccinated Bahamians for spreading the virus and causing the recent spikes of COVID-19. Local doctors and PAHO officials have dispelled those rumours stating that the hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated people who are also dying from the virus.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is to date the most deadly and contagious addition to the pandemic. Many thought that the recent COVID spike in The Bahamas was due to this version of the disease. PAHO quickly rejected that thought stating that the only variant found in The Bahamas to date was the Alpha variant.

Thankfully there are no new deaths to report on the Ministry’s Dashboard, however, one is under investigation.

Out of the 132 new cases, 80 are males and 52 females. As said 94 of those cases are listed as being in New Providence with 16 in Grand Bahama; 16 in Eleuthera; 3 are recorded in Exuma; one in Abaca; one in Bimini and one listed in the Berry Islands.

One hundred and three people are currently hospitalized with COVID. Ninety-one of them are moderately ill while 12 of them are in Intensive Care Units.

Over the past year and four months, 1,723 people have recovered from COVID-19. To date the 119,041 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted.