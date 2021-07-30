Baby Dies In Pool Tragedy

A ONE-year-old child is dead after drowning in a swimming pool on Wednesday night.

Police said the child was at home with relatives and wandered away from the house.

“According to reports, shortly after 7pm, Wednesday the child was at home with relatives when he wandered from the house and a few minutes later was discovered at the bottom of the swimming pool,” police said in a press statement.

“He was transported to hospital in serious condition and later pronounced dead.”

Investigations are continuing.