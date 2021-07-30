Diane Phillips: Words Matter, So Choose Them Carefully

AS a writer, I love words, simple, honest words that say what they mean. Words like doggonit. I mean, you know exactly what that means. You can feel a fist pump the table even as you say the word.

I like words like even-handed, even though things and people rarely are. And words that roll off the tongue like ‘intrigue’ or ‘golden’, ‘magical’, ‘mystical’ or ‘mischievous’. Try saying mischievous without your lips curling up a tad bit at the edges and your eyes lighting up. I even like the word ‘soppy’, though I am not a soppy movie fan, but the word tells you exactly what you are in for if you turn on a movie described by the s-word.

What I detest, and that is not too strong a word for it, is pretentious words. I call them new money words. Like people with new money, they want to show off, bourgeoisie. Words like bespoke. Can someone please tell me in a few short words what bespoke really means? Or obtuse? If you want to criticize someone, why wouldn’t you use a word they could actually understand, like dimwit. Or why call someone a sycophant when what you mean is totally lost on them and anyone else around you is wondering exactly what you mean and what you say about them when they are not within earshot. The most obnoxious word of all, obsequious.

Ironically, my choices of least favourite or new money words are totally wrong, according to people who actually measure and weigh in on these things. Statistically, the ugliest words in the English language tend to deal with body parts and their emission, functions or dysfunctions. They range from things like phlegm to mucus to flaccid. I agree they are ugly but at least they are not pretentious. Irony of ironies is that the word ranked ugliest in the English language, pulchritude, refers to beauty and attractiveness. You try using it in a sentence if you want. I won’t be.

The bigger question might be “Who cares?” Why with all that is going on in the world would you take your time and my time to stop and talk about words?

Exactly because of all that is going on in the world. Try to have a conversation about vaccines, for instance. It used to be Trump that divided us. Now it is vaccines. To jab or not to jab? If we accord athletes so much honour, do they have a right not to show up at a press conference? If we seek to manage our finances carefully and husband our resources, does a government have a right to squander its and increase debt? If we believe there should be corporate income tax but no business licence fees, how do we go about making our belief known and gaining a groundswell (good word, by the way) of support for it?

So it is not that words are important on their own, but string the right ones together, find the sweet spot and you could make a difference in a politically, socially, culturally and financially charged outcome. Words are the foundation of actions that follow, of movements spawned and ideas that become laws and reality.

If that seems too big a bit to chomp (good word) on, you can always start small and grow into it. Kind of like this. It’s the simple things that matter and in these days of over-thinking everything from COVID to politics to athletes’ and displaced persons’ rights, I long for the simple. I think we all do. A sentence structure that has flow, form and function is as pleasing to me as awakening to the aroma of coffee brewing and the sun flirting with the dawn of another day.

Words matter, choosing them carefully, toning them down in the heat of political battle and a year of so much tragedy and so much at stake will be more important than ever. Go gently, firmly, wisely into the fray for those with loud voices and obnoxious, obsequious sycophantic behaviour will be spotted immediately by those who could not care less about whether a design is bespoke or not but treasure their right to vote. And for the sake of all who give and care and live together, please rise above tearing down one religious sect to gain favour with another. You may be surprised how close and friendly their leaders are. Hurt one, hurt all. Welcome all, gain more, rise above.

E-cigarettes get an F for marketing practices, pay whopping fine

On June 28, Juul Labs, manufacturer of e-cigarettes and related products, agreed to pay North Carolina a whopping $40 million after the state accused it of deceptive marketing practices which led to addiction to nicotine. The multimillion dollar settlement was the first in what is likely to be a torrent of trouble emanating from a city and state cases against the maker of vaping products. As of this writing, some 13 other states have filed similar suits and are awaiting their turn to be heard.

Though available data on injuries – both to lung and from exploding batteries – are out of date with more attention to COVID numbers on a daily basis, there had been dozens of deaths and more than 2,000 injuries as of mid-2020.

Originally offered as a healthier alternative to inhaling cigarette smoke or a way to transition from being a smoker to a non-smoker, the company pulled off marketing magic, producing products with all sorts of flavours enticing younger and younger uses, some of the products so candy-sweet that calorie count might have been a more significant consideration than what the vaping was doing to lungs.

The creator of Juul had a home in The Bahamas. It has been up for sale in Ocean Club Estates for north of $30 million. Any offers?