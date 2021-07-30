Mexican Tourists Plead Guilty To Assault

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THREE Mexican tourists went before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday, each having to pay $100 after pleading guilty to assault. After making the payment, they will be granted an absolute discharge.

The incident allegedly occurred when they were trying to take a COVID-19 test.

David Levy-Tussie, 20, Simon Levy-Husni, 53, and Abraham Levy-Tussie, 22, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. The particulars are that at about 1 pm on July 28 while at Coral Towers Hotel, Atlantis, they unlawfully assaulted Brittany Dryden.

Their attorney, Joel Seymour, explained to the magistrate that the accused were visiting tourists. They were staying at Atlantis and were taking a test to get back to Mexico.

He further explained that the complainant is an American whose primary language was English – the second language for the defendants. Thus, there was a communications problem when she said to “move over.”

He said his clients were remorseful and pleaded guilty. The magistrate then handed down the sentence for each of them for payment.