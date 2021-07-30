Two In Court On Drug Charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old and a minor were charged in the Magistrate’s Court on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Joshua Newry and a 17-year-old pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Friday. The minor was accompanied by an adult as he stood in front of the magistrate.

The particulars are that on July 28 in New Providence, being concerned together, they were found in possession of a quantity of dangerous drugs, Indian Hemp. For one of the drugs, one of the accused said he had no knowledge of it.

The case was adjourned to September 14.