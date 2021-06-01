Man Shot Dead In Abaco

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a car in Abaco on Tuesday morning.
Police received a report of a traffic accident in the area of Tamarind Drive, Dundas Town at around 5.30am. When they arrived at the scene they found a Suzuki Swift in front of house. There were bullet holes in the window at the driver's side and a man was in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.
Emergency Medical Personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
