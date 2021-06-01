‘Several’ Airlifts Of Covid Patients From Andros

SEVERAL people have been airlifted from Andros to New Providence with COVID-19 in the last week, The Tribune understands.

One of them, a middle-aged man who residents described as obese, died from the illness.

The Tribune understands a police officer is among those who were recently flown out of the island. A woman was also flown out on Sunday.

Health Minister Renward Wells did not respond to a message yesterday seeking comment on how many people have been airlifted from Andros in the last week.

Five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Andros on Sunday and three on Saturday, bringing the total on that island to 155.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a two-week lockdown of North and Central Andros on May 23, along with Cat Island. Residents there are allowed to harvest crabs during the lockdown from 8pm to 5am.

According to the latest dashboard information, 55 people are hospitalised with COVID-19, including five in the intensive care unit. The country has recorded 230 deaths up to press time.

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that 55,037 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to that date, including 8,659 second doses.

Infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes said on Sunday that vaccination is the key to overcoming COVID-19 in the country.

“We are seeing that there is vaccine hesitancy and there are also a lot of myths about the COVID vaccines that need to be combated to increase the number of persons that are vaccinated,” Dr Forbes said.

“I really implore everyone to protect themselves from COVID-19. The public health measures work. And I encourage people to know the facts on COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 in general. Go to reputable sources for information.

“The benefits of vaccines outweigh risks and are major solutions for seeing our way out of the COVID pandemic and for the situation to be better in (the) country. We are the third wave of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. Cases are continuing to be high every day and the curve is not being flattened.”

Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the nation’s toll to 11,849.