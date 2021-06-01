‘We Had Nothing To Hide From Un’: Johnson Responds To Factfinding Visit On Immigration Issues

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

FINANCIAL Services, Trade, Industry and Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson told The Tribune yesterday he welcomed the United Nations’ recent inspectorial visit to The Bahamas as “we have nothing to hide”.

Dr Garry Conille, United Nations resident coordinator, and his team toured the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and a shanty town known as The Farm in Abaco at the weekend.

Following the visit, the UN team released a statement thanking The Bahamas for its hospitality and also promising assistance in immigration going forward.

Mr Johnson said the government was happy to have the team here.

“We were happy to have the UN team in The Bahamas as we have absolutely nothing to hide,” he said.

“As a sovereign and democratic country we celebrate the fact that we do all that is necessary to preserve and protect the fundamental rights and dignity of anybody who finds themselves in The Bahamas.

“We are delighted to have them visit and inspect the Detention Centre. We have been commended by the Inter-American Commission Rights for the advancement made at the Detention Centre. We will continue to uphold the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to ensure the protection of the fundamental rights of everyone.”

Over the past few weeks, the government has taken action against shanty towns in Abaco and bulldozing illegal dwelling structures is in progress.

During the UN team’s visit to Abaco, a group of shanty town residents protested against the bulldozing with the hope of getting the attention of the UN team.

“We have been very clear and unambiguous in what we are doing in Abaco with the shanty towns,” Mr Johnson said. “We say that those homes are irregular. They are built in contravention to our building regulations and laws and are not fit for human habitation.

“. . .This has been going on for years. The matter is before the courts and we are following the law. We have given proper notice. In regards to this I will quote this from a previous case where the Privy Council said, ‘If one occupies and/or constructs structures without the authority of the owner, then they do it to their own disadvantage.’

“Nobody has the right within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, including the government, to unlawfully take possession of property and construct, whether it’s private or public property.”

A statement released by the UN after the team’s visit noted: “Dr Garry Conille, United Nations resident coordinator (RC) in the Bahamas, thanks the people and government of The Bahamas for their warm welcome and hospitality during his consultative mission in the country over the past week.

“Discussions around development cooperation, the environment, migration, disaster preparedness and response, the economy and recovery from COVID-19 were positive.

“The RC recognises the ongoing challenges associated with irregular migration, and the health, sanitation and safety vulnerabilities linked with erecting informal buildings – challenges not unique to The Bahamas. The RC also acknowledges the positive attempts of the government to treat these sensitive issues with due care and dignity.

“Dr Conille commits the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator and its country team to support and work alongside the Government of the Bahamas, and partners, to help ensure that all processes to regularize migration as well as housing and building codes, maintain the health and dignity of all populations, are in keeping with Bahamian law, meet international best practice, recognize the human rights of all persons and uphold Bahamas’ human rights commitments.”

The UN’s statement also thanked and welcomed “the frank, positive, transparent and constructive” dialogues with the government and it commended the government for its management of ‘back-to-back crises,’ – Category 5 Hurricane Dorian and the global COVID-19 pandemic.