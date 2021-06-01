Woman Accused Of Throwing Acid On Ex-Boyfriend’S Lover

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO police officers testified yesterday in the trial of a 23-year-old woman who is accused of throwing acid on her ex-boyfriend’s new lover.

Police said Dashanique Gibson caused grievous harm to Sinclair Mackey at Casey’s Bar on East Street in July 2019.

She denied the allegation when she first appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis and the matter was adjourned to trial.

Yesterday, the two officers who interviewed Gibson at the time of the incident testified under oath.

The first witness, Sergeant 2328 Darryn Stubbs, said on July 15, 2019, he received information of a complaint made at the Southern Police Station. He said when he went there, he spoke to the accused, who said she came into the station to make inquiries as to why the police were at her residence looking for her in relation to a “use of deadly means of harm” incident.

Sgt Stubbs said he cautioned Gibson, who then told him she was at a bar when she threw acid on Ms Mackey. He said he immediately arrested and further cautioned her after the confession.

Corporal 3369 Rio Wilson was the second officer to take the stand. He said a day later he interviewed Gibson in the presence of a female officer. He said during the questioning, she was informed that she was suspected of causing grievous harm to Ms Mackey by throwing some substance on her that was suspected of being acid. Cpl Wilson said the accused denied the allegation but admitted that she and Ms Mackey had an ongoing dispute since the complainant was currently dating her ex-boyfriend.

Cpl Wilson said after the interview, Gibson declined to sign the statement. He also said that when she was shown surveillance video of the incident, she admitted she was in the footage. However, he said, when he asked her to speak up, she responded by saying: “No comment.”

The matter continues on July 5.