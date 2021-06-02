Johnson Comments On Shanty Residents ‘Intolerable’

HUMAN Rights Bahamas has criticised what it called “intolerant comments” from Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson regarding residents of shanty towns.

On Monday, Mr Johnson took issue with the fact that some residents of an Abaco shanty town used their children to get the attention of United Nations representatives who were touring the community on Saturday.

The children were pictured on the side of the road holding signs which read, “We have no place to stay” and “We need help.”

Mr Johnson said it was “deplorable” for the adults involved to use children that way. He also said it was “cowardly” for the adults to hide and put the children out front.

“Clearly, Mr Johnson and his government are upset because a human face is being placed on the tragedy they are causing out in Abaco,” HRB said in response. “They prefer that the public think of these demolition exercises impersonally, in terms of numbers and statistics. Houses and structures. Not in terms of families whose lives are being ruined.

“They do not want the public to see the faces of the traumatised children who are being left without shelter, whose schooling has been interrupted yet again, who live in fear of the next attack on their communities.

“But he cannot deny what is being done to these children. They have every right to force the authorities to look at their faces and then try to live with (the) consequences of their actions. Hopefully, it makes some politicians uncomfortable.”

The advocacy group added: “How dare Mr Johnson refer to people who have lost everything in Hurricane Dorian, who have been left to fend for themselves, whose every effort to re-establish their life has been forcibly undone and who live under the constant threat of official oppression, as cowards? We wonder how Mr Johnson would act if he were in their shoes.

“Who are the real cowards? Is it the people who hide when being terrorised in aggressive and illegal raids and roundups, who are utterly defenceless and afraid they will be forcibly separated from their loved ones? Or is it politicians who from the comfort and safety of their office, play political games with people’s lives for votes?

“Mr Johnson should remember that one day, he will no longer be in politics, but that the record of everything he has said and done will follow him in his future endeavours. The local human rights community will see to it.”