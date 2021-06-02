Man Found Shot Dead In Abaco Previously Convicted Of Killing

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A MAN previously convicted of manslaughter was discovered dead with gunshot wounds in a car in Dundas Town, Abaco yesterday morning.

Police have confirmed to The Tribune that the deceased is Cohen Lightbourne. Grand Bahama press liaison officer, Assistant Supt Stephen Rolle, said: “As far as I know, he is Cohen Lightbourne.

“He is 41 years old and I think he is known to police. The information that I would have gotten is around 5.30 this morning we received a report of a traffic accident in the area of Tamarind Drive, Dundas Town.

“Officers responded to that scene and they discovered a light green Suzuki Swift vehicle in front of a residence. Upon their inspection, they would have observed gunshot holes in the driver’s door window and the body of a lifeless male in the driver’s seat appearing to have gunshot injuries about the body.

“EMS would have responded and pronounced him lifeless on the scene. As far as the investigation is concerned that is all the information we have so far in regards to the incident.

“I know Abaco (police) are on the ground doing some work as we speak and they will soon give a report on the progress of the investigation.”

ASP Rolle said at the time, he was unaware of any suspects in relation to the murder, but confirmed police were currently following “some significant leads” into the matter.

The Tribune also contacted Chief Supt Kentwood Taylor, officer-in-charge of Abaco, who said there was no additional information available.

He said the matter is under active investigation.

In April 2011, Lightbourne was convicted of killing his love rival Carl Russell, Jr, on July 25, 2007, at the Pride Estates home of a mutual love interest, Vanessa Strachan.

The jury returned a majority verdict of manslaughter against Lightbourne for the shooting death of Russell Jr. Prosecutors tried Lightbourne for murder, but the jury acquitted him of the charge. Instead, they convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to the prosecution’s case, Russell found Lightbourne in bed with his ex-girlfriend on July 25, 2007 at her home in Pride Estates. Russell and Strachan were the parents of a daughter. Russell attacked Strachan and Lightbourne and the violence ended in Russell being shot by Lightbourne. Strachan later died of lupus in 2015.

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding this or any crime, no matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, to anonymously call 919 or 328-TIPS (8477) or 1-242-300-8477 for Family Islanders.