$1m Drug Suspects Are Released On Bail

THREE men who denied being found with nearly $1m worth of marijuana in Exuma last week were yesterday granted bail before their trial.

Police arrested Basil Johnson, 42, Alfraido Poitier, 41, and Kevin Dean, 49, after they were accused of conspiring to possess a large quantity of Indian hemp on May 30.

The trio were further accused of being found with the drugs, which prosecutors alleged they had in their possession intending to supply to Farmer’s Cay, Exuma, the same day.

According to initial police reports, sometime after noon, officers on routine marine patrol in the Exuma chains observed two men on a blue vessel. Police said upon noticing the officers, the boat’s captain sped off. A brief chase followed and the vessel was intercepted a short time later.

“The officers boarded the vessel and conducted a search of the cabin,” police reported. “They found four crocus sacks; an examination of these sacks revealed a grassy substance believed to be marijuana. Both males were arrested, and the vessel was towed into George Town, Exuma. While at George Town, a further search of the craft was conducted, and an additional 25 crocus sacks were found containing suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed 872 lbs and had a street value of $872,000.”

When they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday, Johnson, Poitier, and Dean all denied one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

As a result, the case was adjourned to July 1 for a status hearing to determine which magistrate will take their case.

In the meantime, each of the accused were granted $30,000 bail.