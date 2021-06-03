Criminal Records Office Goes Cashless

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is informing the public that, beginning Monday, 7th June, it will no longer take cash payments at the Criminal Records Office in New Providence.
Payments for Character Certificates, Firearms License renewal, Chassis checks and Fingerprint requests will now be accepted via debit or credit cards at the office, online through MyGateway.gov.bs or at a third party vendor. The third-party vendors are Cash-N’-Go, Sun Cash and Omni.
Comments
John 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Guess Da cash was going missing ay
bahamianson 34 minutes ago
Majority of the public use cash, whats going on with that? It is like the Georgia elections, you are making it hard for black people to be apart of the system. The majority of our population is black and the majority of blacks use cash, so I guess you are.trying to discriminate against blacks.
