Criminal Records Office Goes Cashless

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is informing the public that, beginning Monday, 7th June, it will no longer take cash payments at the Criminal Records Office in New Providence.

Payments for Character Certificates, Firearms License renewal, Chassis checks and Fingerprint requests will now be accepted via debit or credit cards at the office, online through MyGateway.gov.bs or at a third party vendor. The third-party vendors are Cash-N’-Go, Sun Cash and Omni.