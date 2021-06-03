Cutlass-Wielding Man Shot By Police

POLICE shot a man who “charged” towards officers while wielding a cutlass.

The man was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services and is listed in stable condition.

According to a crime report from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, around 1pm on Thursday, officers responded to a complaint of a male wielding a cutlass in the area of Jubilee Gardens.

“On arrival at the scene, they met a male suspect armed with a cutlass,” police said. “One of the officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, he refused to do and ran off.

“A chase ensued, the suspect later came to a stop, turned around and charged towards the officers. One of the officers became aware of the threat to their lives, discharged his service weapon in the direction of the suspect, injuring him.”