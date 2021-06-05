One Dead, Three Injured After Shooting

One man died and three others were injured after a shooting incident on Friday night.
According to reports, at around 10pm, a group of men were standing on Milton Street when they were shot at. Four of them were hit and were taken to hospital. One of them later died.
The injured are said to be in serious but stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
John 1 day, 17 hours ago
SO IS THE COUNTRY READY TO FULLY REOPEN? Some have been agitating for weeks, even months to have the 10 pm curfew lifted and other restrictions removed, but is the country ready to reopen to this type of violence and murder. Is violence making a more serious threat, especially to young men than the corona pandemic? What about the eight people that were recently shot, SIX FATALLY? Will Bahamians ever know for certain who did the killings And the several mass shootings after that, where groups of young men were shot and at least one in the group died. There will be at least two generations of young people in the country who will not have socialized regularly after 10:00 pm. And once the curfew is lifted, they will be on the streets, going to movies, clubs, parties. Some will be drinking or under the influence of other mind altering substances. Will the police be available to man the streets to help prevent traffic accidents, fatalities even, YES, everyone is tired of being locked down and cooped up, but are the young people socially prepared and willing to be responsible? When this new 24 hours of freedom comes? and it will.. Soon even.
DDK 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nassau should be under a permanent cutfew due to crime not some virus that cannot distinguish between night and day. Probably a good idea for the second and third cities as well...
bahamianson 1 day, 5 hours ago
Need two cities, one for the gangbangers and their girlfriends and the other for people whom just want to live life to ist fullest.
John 1 day, 3 hours ago
Gun violence has doubled in the US over the past few months. Two weekends ago three men pulled up to a nightclub in Miami and shot 23 people. Three died. And earlier this week a 10 year old and a 14 year old fired shots at police officers from an AK-47. Police shot and critically injured the girl and the boy was taken into custody facing first degree murder charges. His defense? He claims he was playing ‘Grand Theft Auto.’ Then there are the cybercrime. The attacks for ransom on the gas line and the meat production company are widely known. But cyber attacks occur on smaller businesses and individuals daily, costing victims billions of dollars in ransom annually.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID