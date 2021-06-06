North Andros, Central Andros, Cat Island Under Lockdown For Seven More Days

NORTH Andros, Central Andros and Cat Island will remain under lockdown for an additional seven days, the Office of the Prime Minister announced on Sunday.

The lockdown for these areas will now end at 5am Monday, June 14.

“In accordance with the Emergency Powers (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Management and Recovery) (North Andros, Central Andros and Cat Island Lockdown) (Amendment) (No 3) Order, 2021, released today, the lockdown has been extended from 14 days to 21 days,” OPM said on Sunday.

North Andros, Central Andros and Cat Island were initially placed under a lockdown on May 24 to slow and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in those communities.

OPM also said residents of Andros should note that under the most recent amendment to the order, harvesting of crabs is permitted between 8pm and 5am or as otherwise approved by the Royal Bahamas Police officer in charge for North Andros or Central Andros.

Farmers on North Andros, Central Andros and Cat Island are permitted to attend their farm to water, tend and harvest between the hours of 5am and 9am.

