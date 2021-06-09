‘I Was Drunk When I Made Death Threat’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 53-year-old man was arraigned yesterday after threatening to kill a man last week.

Garth Stubbs of Exuma pleaded guilty to one count of threats of death when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Officers said Stubbs, while in Moss Town, Exuma, unlawfully and “maliciously” threatened to kill Falcon Culmer on June 3.

After admitting the offence yesterday, the accused told the magistrate he was drunk when the incident happened.

On the day in question, Stubbs explained he and several other construction workers were partying in celebration of a job they recently completed when he lost his phone, believing his accuser to have stolen it.

The 53-year-old said an argument followed between him and his accuser, resulting in heated words being exchanged.

During yesterday’s arraignment, Stubbs told the court that he realised his actions were wrong and apologised for committing the offence.

Magistrate Ferguson Pratt told the accused that he “was too old” to be getting himself into problems, noting that every action has consequences.

She also told Stubbs that he cannot allow alcohol “to get the best” of him.

Yesterday, Magistrate Ferguson Pratt was unable to sentence Stubbs, explaining she needed a copy of his antecedents before making an official decision.

The accused was subsequently remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to today for sentencing.