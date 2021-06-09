South Andros And Berry Islands Curfew Moved

THE daily curfew for South Andros and the Berry Islands has been moved from 10pm to 5am, in accordance with an amended Emergency Powers Order.

The amended order also permits businesses on South Andros and the Berry Islands to operate between the hours of 6am and 9pm, effective immediately.

The harvesting of crabs is now permitted on the Berry Islands during curfew hours, from 10pm to 5am.

Residents of South Andros should note that the harvesting of crabs continues to be permitted during curfew hours from 10pm to 5am, the Office of the Prime Minister noted last night.

On North and Central Andros and Cat Island, farmers are now permitted to attend their farms to water, tend and harvest between 9am and 3pm, in accordance with another amended Emergency Powers Order.

School examinations are also permitted on North and Central Andros and Cat Island during the lockdown period under the amended order.

Harvesting of crabs is permitted on Cat Island between the hours of 8pm and 5am or as otherwise approved by the police officer in charge of the island.

Residents of North and Central Andros should note that the harvesting of crabs between the hours of 8pm and 5am or as otherwise approved by police, continues to be permitted.