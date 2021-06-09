Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its first traffic fatality for 2021 when a woman died on Monday evening following a two-car collision in the Barbary Beach area.

According to police, three other people injured in the traffic accident were taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Tribune understands the deceased was an employee of the Road Traffic Department. Grief counselling was held at the department for employees yesterday.

When contacted, Deputy Controller of Road Traffic Welbourne Bootle confirmed that employees were in grief counselling today following the death of an employee.

“She was a gem and was always to work on time and always with a big smile,” he said.

The victim’s identity has not been officially released by police.

Police received a report about the accident shortly before 6pm on Monday and officers immediately went to the scene to investigate. Preliminary investigations revealed a white Daihatsu, driven by a woman with two passengers, was travelling north on Windermere Drive when a collision occurred with a green-coloured Ford Fusion, driven by another woman, who was the sole occupant in that vehicle.

The woman driver of the white vehicle was pronounced dead by EMS.

The other driver and the two passengers were taken to hospital for medical attention.

An investigation is underway.