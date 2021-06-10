Covid Rule Fines Bring In $1m

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

VIOLATORS of COVID-19 rules have paid the government $1,020,550 in fines, according to National Security Minister Marvin Dames.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, he said there have been 1,940 Emergency Order violations to date.

“As it relates to statistics from this area, there were a total of 62 persons—27 adult males, 33 adult females, one juvenile female, one juvenile male—arrested with reference to fraudulent COVID-19 test results. Fifty-two of these persons were convicted and fined totalling $117,500,” he said.

“The airport ambassadors remained focused and vigilant in enforcing the Emergency Orders, as it relates to inter-island travel. Five hundred and twenty-three persons attempted to travel without proper documents and were denied by COVID ambassadors at their various checkpoints. COVID ambassadors were also posted at beaches during holidays and special operations to ensure that beach goers were following COVID Beach protocols. Periodic checks were made at all parks and a total of 1,346 beach visits were conducted during the period in review.”

Mr Dames said officers and COVID-19 ambassadors conducted 39,363 business establishment visits and found 331 businesses in breach of emergency orders for operating a prohibited business.

Mr Dames said: “The COVID-19 Enforcement Unit (CEU) at the Cable Beach Police Station forms the basis of the COVID Command Centre and was established on August 3, 2020 and consists of civilian monitors, dispatchers and ambassadors who work along with police officers. The programme is operational on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma and Bimini. The unit is responsible for coordinating national activities, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, to ensure that both Bahamians and visitors adhere to the health and safety protocols of the Emergency Orders.”

Mr Dames, who is responsible for the Parliamentary Registration Department, said 190,157 people are currently registered to vote in the next general election.

This includes 131,743 people in New Providence, 30,412 in Grand Bahama and 28,002 in the Family Islands.