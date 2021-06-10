Facts On Debt: Sands Warns Painful Tax Reforms Can No Longer Be Avoided

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ELIZABETH MP Dr Duane Sands said yesterday the country will have to adopt serious changes in the years ahead in response to the nation’s worsening debt crisis, noting an income tax system may even have to be implemented.

While voicing his support for the 2021/2022 budget, the former Health Minister recommended the government look to tax reform strategies, public private partnerships and other related initiatives to help chart the nation to recovery.

He said losses incurred from Hurricane Dorian and now the COVID-19 pandemic have “left us in a very tight spot,” adding to the major debt issues created by past administrations over the last five decades.

And with government debt set to top $10 billion by the end of the next fiscal year, Dr Sands said business can no longer return to usual in the country and further added that changes will have to be made.

“We have a sovereign debt crisis,” Dr Sands told the House of Assembly yesterday.

“If we survive this, and we will, we have to make the adjustments necessary. We can no longer kick tax reform down the road, so Mr Speaker, this is the time, now, not tomorrow, but today to start on the road to resiliency and recovery.

“It is time to lock in fundamental reforms moving forward rather than simply throwing stones. I would like to make some recommendations as to what we should do.”

He said the country should acknowledge its total debt.

“. . .Let us, as the old people say, ‘claim it.’ Find where the bodies are buried at BMC (Bahamas Mortgage Corporation), BOB (Bank of the Bahamas), BDB (Bahamas Development Bank), BA (Bahamasair), BPL (Bahamas Power and Light).

“Let us look at our unbooked pension liabilities, write it down. All of our accrued vacation leave. Let us speak openly about the state of the NIB fund and the challenged ability to provide benefits beyond 2028-2033 as the most recent actuarial reviews confirm.

“As painful politically as a national, holistic ‘come to Jesus’ moment will be, sugar coating our current situation is not the way to go. After 2021 and 2022, we need to implement some belt tightening. Yes, I said it. Start with the state owned enterprises and eliminate the concept that there’s a bottomless pit for money.

“... I will say that it (the budget) does not in plain language, acknowledge that we are in deep trouble. There’s no free lunch. We must now accept that things are different. We may have afforded champagne previously, but if we drink cider or beer, maybe we will emerge stronger and leaner.

“Let us accept that mortgage default rates of 40 to 50 percent help no one. Let us carve out sustainable investments in the future. Put a cost on the road to digital transformation and let us fund it.

“Let us continue on the road to autonomy of healthcare. Let us accept that the current model is broken. Promising free care to all results in substandard or no care for many. Capital investments in healthcare without maintenance contracts and continuous capital equipment repairs and upgrades is quite frankly nonsensical.”

He said there also needs to be a review of the nation’s tax system among other things, saying if income tax is required, “let’s do it voluntarily”.

“Let us reassess the tax structure of The Bahamas to meet the annual funding needs of the government. If it requires income tax, if it requires income tax, let’s do it voluntarily before somebody else makes us do it,” Dr Sands added. “Clearly, our tax system is inefficient and predicated on ‘best case scenarios’. Clearly, we are underperforming relative to best practices of 15 to 18 percent of GDP as opposed to 22 to 25.

“After 2021/2022, let us right size the contingency for climate change and other catastrophic events. There will be more Hurricane Irmas. There will be more Hurricane Matthews. There will be more Hurricane Dorians. They are going to become the norm unless the world gets a handle on climate change. Let us shift some of the expenditure from recurrent and focus more on capital.”