$1.2m Cocaine Seizure

A JOINT law enforcement operation with local and American authorities in the Exuma cays led to the seizure of over a million dollars’ worth of cocaine yesterday.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said around 1pm, officers were surveilling an area in the Exuma cays when they observed a Piper aircraft flying at a low altitude.

The officers saw two men dropping two items out of the plane, he said.

The plane continued north onto Staniel Cay where it landed. While at Staniel Cay, the two men, one 59 and the other 27, were arrested.

Police also found two white sacks that contained suspected cocaine.

There were 58 packages of suspected cocaine inside the sacks which have a street value of $1.2m.

The suspects and drugs were brought to New Providence.

The men are expected to be arraigned in court this week.