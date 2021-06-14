Us Pre-Clearance Woe To Hit Travel

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
Travellers have been told to arrive early at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) because there is insufficient manpower at US pre-clearance to process them “seamlessly”, it was revealed yesterday.
Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business the situation was “frustrating” because it threatened to impact the visitor experience and final impressions of The Bahamas before they boarded the flight home.
Arguing that it was The Bahamas’ reputation that will suffer, and not that of US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), he added that the Government had made the US Embassy “aware of the situation but it doesn’t seem as if they can respond that readily to it”.
Speaking after LPIA’s operator, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), yesterday urged air travellers to arrive between three to three-and-a-half hours ahead of their flight at weekends, Mr D’Aguilar told this newspaper: “LPIA does not have sufficient officers to make it a seamless process.
“There are insufficient officers to process on a regular basis the number of people going through the US pre-clearance. That is why we’ve had to issue these travel advisories for persons to get to the airport in sufficient time. We’ve been assured that in a timely manner, within the next 60 plus days, they’ll be bringing more officers on stream but it takes time for them to ramp back up.
“It is frustrating. It doesn’t create for the ideal visitor environment. We really need for them to ramp that up,” Mr D’Aguilar continued. “We’ve spoken to the US embassy and made them aware of this problem. It doesn’t seem as if they can respond that readily to it. It’s a problem. That’s why LPIA issued the travel advisory.
“It’s the last experience you have of the destination, so it’s very important we fix this problem as quickly as possible.” He added that any reputational damage or fall-out would be felt by the destination, meaning The Bahamas and Nassau, rather than US Customs and Border Protection if passengers were waiting hours to pre-clear.
Mr D’Aguilar said NAD had taken measures to ensure passenger traffic will “flow” through US pre-clearance, and was “creating somewhere where people will be exposed to arts, souveniurs and other Bahamian products”.
“They’re trying to create a venue where passengers are comfortable waiting and have something to do,” he added. NAD is encouraging Bahamians and residents to avoid weekend air travel if possible, and choose another day to fly, so as to avoid the build-up of cruise and stopover tourist passengers on Saturday and Sunday.
If you do have to travel at the weekend, it is encouraging persons to seek flights either before 9am or after 2pm to escape peak travel time. Travellers heading to the US on weekends are being urged to arrive some three to three-and-a-half hours ahead of their flight’s scheduled departure to allow for increased volumes and COVID-19 protocols.
LPIA is forecast to be processing an extra 8,000 passengers every weekend this summer due to the start of cruise home porting and the post-COVID tourism revival.
NAD, in a statement unveiling its summer 2021 operational plan, said it had devised a mechanism to process air travellers safely and efficiently amid growing passenger traffic and COVID-19 protocols.
It added that 900 cruise ship passengers will be departing Nassau for the US on Saturday, June 19, following the end of their week-long cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas.
Those numbers will expand when Crystal Cruises begins home porting on July 3, and NAD said it anticipates heavy cruise passenger arrivals and departures every Saturday and Sunday for several months. It is forecasting that the numbers will grow to 3,500 passengers each weekend by July.
Meanwhile, LPIA’s summer projections for land-based passenger arrivals and departures indicates a steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a potential additional 4,500 passengers processed between Saturday and Sunday every weekend.
“We are fortunate that our largest source market, the United States, has been very successful with their vaccine distribution, and there is significant pent-up demand for travel given the challenges and restrictions of the past year living with COVID-19. People are ready to travel and, month by month, we are seeing improvements in our passenger numbers.” said Vernice Walkine, NAD’s president and chief executive.
“During this busy summer travel period we wish to assure the travelling public that their safety is our paramount concern. Our overall objective is to make certain that a high level of efficiency prevails in the terminals coupled with excellent customer service, resulting in a positive experience for our passengers.”
Comments
tribanon 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
There's a whole lot more going on here in terms of our relations with the the US government and the very despicable cruise ship industry than this pathetic Dunce D'Aguilar would care to admit or reveal to the Bahamian public. lol
John 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
is it purely coincidental or does it seem the US is always trying to throw a wrench in this country's tourism economy? When they ain't issuing unjustified travel advisories, there's this. guess we's could only smile and says yes ssir massa. Remember Tulsa 100 years ago.
islandgirl 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Finger pointing at the United States should be declared the National Sport as well as the National Pastime of the Bahamas. Are Bahamians ever responsible for anything in their own Country? Or is it always someone else's fault? Sheesh - grow up!!
John 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
finger pointing? Does not the people of The Bahamas have to pay the Great United States for having pre-clearance facilities here.. Stop licking Uncle Sam's boots, and foot kissing.
juju 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
I just passed through Bahamian tsa and U S preclearance. The Bahamian TSA was a 30 min longer wait than U S preclearance. Only two lanes open and many,many travellers. Someone must address this situation or tourists will travel somewhere else! It is terrible… and conveyor belts for luggage still inoperable on outbound.
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Probably has something to do with the 30 to 50 cases a day in NP for the last two months or so...
John 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
But the US still has the highest number of recorded cases (and deaths worldwide) And mostly due to a president who waited too late to take the virus seriously and a Chief Health Advisor who is proving to be both dishonest and complicit. Bet you dont'; know why they want everyone to take the vaccine.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Oh I do know why everyone should take the vaccine. Obviously you do not..
TalRussell 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
The Biden administration is not about to be lectured to by third world governments with low rates of the PopoulacesCommeners' COVID-19 Vaccinated.** yes?
John 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
about just as much percentage as the US, yes or no? The mad man Fauci was warned and ordered to STOP doing what he was doing with Corona viruses..but o no..no..and looka now
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Looka now what? Republicans still lying and their idiot supporters still sucking up them lies. Nothing has changed.
TalRussell 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
Boggles the mind how 33 supposedly intelligent House-elected red MPs', can thump their tabletops in praise a single man's, whilst knowing full-well that but only a few the PopoulacesCommeners' at large (PCAL) are vaccinated with a single dose - much the fewer still not fully COVID-19 vaccinated.
Maybe they might thought to use some of their intelligence to reacquaint themselves with the lack of vaccine doses in the arms of their own constituents?
Doubtful that the 33, wants to be bothered with remembering, sooo far back to May 10, 2017, about their Constituents, yes?
