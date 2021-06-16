They Were Just Trying To Help: Police Shot Cutlass Wielding Man They Had Come To Assist

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who “charged at” an officer with a cutlass was fatally shot by police on Poitier Avenue and Foster Street in Chippingham yesterday.

Shortly before 9am, police were alerted to a disturbance at a residence located on Poitier Avenue.

“Officers were dispatched and on their arrival the complainant pointed out a man to them and requested their assistance with Emergency Medical Services to get him to the hospital,” police said.

“The male, who was armed with a cutlass, was asked to put down the weapon. He failed to comply with the officer’s instruction. He then charged at one of the officers, who being aware of the threat to his life, discharged his service weapon at the male.

“He was (hit) several times about the body. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The matter will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Office, where an inquest will be conducted into the incident.”

A cousin of the deceased told reporters what led to the incident, suggesting some mental illness may have been involved.

“. . .Cheapus you say first time mental patient,” the relative commented. “(The deceased) has never been diagnosed as a mental patient before, but the way how he was carrying on sound like something that needed to be treated – quick and fast.”

“Eight-thirty this morning I arrived at home. My aunt was there but my dad got a call from 6 o’clock from the stepfather that said that ‘John is carrying on very wild upstairs.’ I went to the store with my mom. At first I didn’t know what was going on. I went to do my personal errands. When we arrived back at home, we met my aunt crying. When we asked what happened she said John is carrying on wild. This the first time she’s ever seen this.”

The cousin said relatives tried to call an officer the family knows, but they could not be reached. Eventually, the cousin called the police control room and got an immediate response.

When the officers arrived they asked where the mental patient was and were informed he was upstairs. The cousin remembered the deceased was calm on the bed before the matter escalated.

“First thing I told John, I said ‘John we have some people here to help you. They come here to talk to you and to guide you.’ (He) said ‘get the F out of here, who are you guys,’ he don’t want to talk to you.’ He said, ‘police I don’t want to talk to you guys,’” the cousin told The Tribune.

The relative said the deceased “gassed up himself” to go towards the officer and the officer got out his baton. The cousin tried to explain again that the police were trying to help.

An officer was about to give a mask to the deceased, but he continued to “flare up on the officers,” the cousin said.

The relative recalled telling the deceased that his daughter was downstairs in the police car waiting.

“At that point and time, I guess me saying the daughter downstairs, he got up to go and put on a shirt and some shoes. My dad and his fast mouth said ‘Yeah the police is here to take to you to the hospital.’ This is when he step back and said ‘I don’t need no help. I’m not going anywhere.’ I said ‘John don’t mind him.’ I say your daughter downstairs she’s in the police car. He said bring her upstairs. I said she can’t come upstairs. I said she downstairs. I said it too scary for her.”

The relative said the deceased continued to make noise, so the relative stood outside to make a few calls.

After some time, the deceased made his way outside.

“. . .He started coming outside. He slam the door in the officer’s face... They was only here to help. So the officer open back up the door, he came out with the cutlass.

“The officer put my aunt in front and them two started to shuffle to get close to the officer. The officer stood to an end of the railing and he said ‘do not move, or I’ll shoot.’ He continued to move towards the officers with the cutlass and the officer shoot one in the air. When he did he said ‘Don’t move I’m warning you this is your last warning’. He had to shoot him.”

This incident comes after Saturday’s fatal police-involved shooting of a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly lady and shot a young man who followed him. The man later shot at officers, police said, who returned fire, fatally wounding him.

Police-involved shootings have raised many questions by the public over whether the killings were justified. However, the cousin understood why the police shot the deceased.

“Let’s take it for example, if someone coming at you with a cutlass what is your next thing to run, right? Okay, so the officers didn’t have no other choice and on top of that they’re in fear for their life. If you holding a cutlass, running behind the officer I would’ve run too. I would’ve tried take some type of action. So like I said they were in fear for their life and they had no other choice.”

The deceased was described as a very quiet person who loved music.