Former Bank Employee Accused Of Stealing Over $50,000 From Customer Accounts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER First Caribbean Bank employee was arraigned in Magistrates Court on Friday for allegedly stealing over $50,000 from customer accounts over a nearly three-year period.

Kiericha Williams, 37, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt faced with several counts of fraud related offences linked to stealing by reason of employment, falsification of accounts and money laundering.

Officers allege that Williams, between July 2018 and March 2021, stole $50,055 from several customer bank accounts, to which she had access due to her employment during that time period.

She was also accused of falsifying two customer accounts on June 19, 2019 and on November 21, 2016 after allegedly concealing their withdrawal slip and failing to make a “full and true entry” into the bank’s records.

The 37-year-old was further charged with seven counts of money laundering after officers alleged she acquired $45,870 on her account between February 2018 and March 2021, which represents the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Williams also faced four additional charges of money laundering along with her co-accused, 38-year-old Kareem Murphy, who also appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt on Friday.

It is alleged that the two, being concerned together, knowingly acquired $13,400 on their CIBC accounts between March 2017 to December 2020.

Both Williams and Murphy pleaded guilty to all the offences read to the court during Friday’s hearing.

However, the case was adjourned to June 28 for a hearing on the remaining charges laid against Williams.

The two are scheduled to appear before court on June 21 for a bail hearing until that time.