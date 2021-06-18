Former Plp Minister Questioned By Police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister Vincent Peet was taken in for questioning by police on Friday.

Officer-in-charge of the Financial Crime Investigations Branch, Chief Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe told The Tribune Mr Peet was taken in for questioning on Friday morning.

“At this time he was released on bail to go to court Monday,” CSP Edgecombe said.

He said Mr Peet was helping police in reference to a financial complaint, but declined to provide too many details saying the matter is expected to be dealt with in court.

Asked if anyone else was questioned in connection with the matter, he answered: “That’s all I’m going to say right now. Monday morning come by the court – you’ll see.”

Mr Peet was the former minister of financial services under a previous Christie administration. He represented the constituency of North Andros and the Berry Islands from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2007 to 2012.

However Mr Peet did not run in the 2012 general election after a controversy occurred involving $180,000 in client funds. In a statement to the press at the time, Mr Peet confirmed the existence of a “matter” regarding client funds but stated that no legal action was pending between himself and the client.

In 2006, he was the centre of media reports when it was revealed that his chauffeur allegedly stole $10,000 in US $100 bills from his bedroom closet in 2003.

At the time Mr Peet maintained that the money, which was all in US currency, was to pay his daughter’s college tuition.

He ran as an independent candidate in the 2017 general election, but was not successful.