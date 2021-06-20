One Dead, Two Injured In Shooting Incident

Police are investigating after a man died and two others were injured in a shooting incident on Thursday.

According to reports, at around 10pm, a silver vehicle approached a residence on Alocassa Street, Garden Hills, where a man and woman were sitting outside on a wall. An armed man exited the vehicle and opened fire, injuring both of them.

The armed man returned to the vehicle and, as the driver attempted to flee, they were impeded by a car traveling in the opposite direction. The armed man exited the vehicle again and fired shots at the driver of this car, hitting him several times.

Emergency Medical Services transported the three shooting victims to hospital. One of the men died of his injuries. The other two were said to be in stable condition.