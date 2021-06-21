Bahamian Murdered In Florida

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FLORIDA detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Bahamian man in Broward County last week.

On June 16, Local 10 News reported that a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in the Lauderhill, Florida vicinity.

The Tribune understands the victim is Bahamian native Samuel Mullings.

Local 10 said when officers received reports of shots being fired around 4.30pm that afternoon, they went to the area of Northwest Fourth Street and 36th Avenue, where they discovered Mr Mullings lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound.

When EMS arrived at the scene, they pronounced Mr Mullings dead.

The matter is currently said to be an active homicide investigation and Broward County officers have been questioning neighbourhood residents to find out if they have any information concerning the matter.

“I just heard what I thought was fireworks,” neighbour Kathy Rucker told Local 10 News. “And then about 15 minutes later I saw the fire truck, so I was like, ‘OK, maybe that wasn’t fireworks.’ So then I walked around and I saw the body laying in the street.”

The Tribune reached out to relatives of the deceased, however they declined to comment on the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477 to assist officials with their investigation.