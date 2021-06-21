Police Seek To Quiz Five Over Mass Shooting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are looking to speak with five people in connection with the April mass shooting in the Kemp Road area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash said yesterday that police have five people of interest that they want to speak to in connection with the ambush and murder of six men at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Chesapeake Road.

“They’re not suspects. We just need to talk with them and then we see where we go from there, so we’re not really going to release the identification at this time,” ACP Cash told The Tribune.

Back in April, ACP Cash explained that police believed more than four people were possibly involved in the incident.

The April 15 killing happened moments after the men were released from police custody after being questioned in reference to a firearm possession investigation.

The deceased included Renardo Bastian, also known as “Crack Teeth”, Travis Cooper, Maurice Pinder, Kendal Lord, Delano Smith, and Dequant Brown, according to relatives and close friends.

A woman and a two-year-old child were also injured in the mass shooting.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner also gave an update on last Wednesday’s alleged armed robbery and rape of woman.

Two of three suspects who were previously at large are now in police custody, he said.

“I have them in custody,” ACP Cash said. “We’re currently speaking with them. They are assisting us greatly.”

As for the age of the individuals, he said, “one is 18 and the other two are minors.”

According to police, preliminary reports indicate that around 5am on Wednesday, a woman was walking on Mackey Street north, when she was accosted by three males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“They robbed her of cash and personal items. The culprits then took her to the rear of a vacant building, where they sexually assaulted her,” police said in an earlier release.

“Sometime later, police became aware of a video circulating on social media depicting three males tied up and being interrogated by other individuals. These males are suspected of being responsible for the armed robbery and rape. During the police investigations it was discovered that a 17-year-old boy who was in the video, went to the Princess Margaret Hospital for medical attention. He was arrested and taken into custody.”