We Must Keep Our Guard Up: Forbes Warns Despite Reduced Cases Third Covid Wave Still Here

DESPITE a “slight decline” in coronavirus cases recently, health officials believe it is still “a little too early” to say whether the nation is emerging from the third wave of the virus.
This is according to Dr Nikkiah Forbes, the country’s top infectious disease expert.
“We have seen a slight decline in cases over the last three weeks, but there’s only been a slight decline in the weekly average of cases between this week that we are in and the week before,” she said yesterday. “So we still have to watch, and we can’t say (we are emerging from the third wave) definitively at this point.”
This comes as the country recorded 151 new COVID-19 infections last week, bringing the total number of cases reported to 12,327.
Dr Forbes added the health system is not at full bed capacity, although “the number of patients compared to healthcare workers” still poses a challenge for medical facilities.
Dr Forbes said at this point, it is difficult to determine the likelihood of the country experiencing a fourth wave and what a surge like that would look like.
“There’s vaccinations now and that can help to reduce the number of cases if you were to have a robust effective vaccination programme,” she explained. “But we also have to consider emerging new variants like the delta variant which is more contagious. And all of those things would play into what subsequent waves or outbreaks would look like, or even what the current outbreak would look like and so it’s hard to predict that given those factors.”
She added: “COVID is not going away so we’ve got to learn and do the things we know to protect against getting it and spreading it and that is the public health measures and vaccinations at this time. Of course, there are also public health remedies (such as) testing, identifying cases, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine and other measures.”
On Sunday June 13, health officials reported 11 newly confirmed COVID cases, which were all in New Providence. On June 14, the country recorded another 15 confirmed COVID cases; 11 of those were from New Providence, another two were from Grand Bahama, while there was one each from Abaco and Exuma.
Seventeen additional new cases were reported on June 15, 14 of which came out of New Providence. Grand Bahama, Bimini & Cat Cay and Andros also reported one new case each.
June 16 saw last week’s highest report of newly confirmed cases, with the ministry recording 53 cases in one day. Of this figure, 37 were said to have come out of New Providence, 13 from Grand Bahama, two from Abaco and one from Eleuthera. However health officials said the 13 cases from Grand Bahama and the one case from Eleuthera were reported during the period of November 3, 2020 and March 30.
Another 27 cases were recorded on June 17, with 21 coming out of the capital while six arose from Grand Bahama.
Last Friday, health officials reported five more cases which all came out of New Providence.
On Saturday, June 19, 23 more cases were reported: 19 of them from New Providence, one from Grand Bahama and three from Bimini and Cat Cay.
According to the Health Ministry’s latest report, 42 patients are in hospital.
The death toll currently stands at 243 after a 72-year-old woman from Inagua died on June 16 and a 46-year-old New Providence woman passed away on June 17.
According to the latest data from officials, nearly 80,000 vaccines have been administered as of June 19.
Officials report that 79,246 total doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been given; 54,199 people have received one dose of the vaccine while 25,047 are fully vaccinated.
In its latest health bulletin, the Ministry of Health also urged the public to adhere to the necessary restrictions and guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not wait, first contact your health provider,” officials said. “While home remedies may work for a period, it is important to get tested and receive proper care before symptoms become too difficult to manage. If you have been asked by the Surveillance Unit to get tested for COVID-19, please follow the advice and take the gold standard RT-PCR test. employees are encouraged to work from home.”
tribanon 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
Meanwhile Minnis and D'Aguilar are welcoming the return of the humongous floating hotels that are filthy pathogen laiden incubators. For decades the behemoth floating hotels have been contaminating our territorial waters, destroying our marine life and polluting our air, while contributing nothing (on a net basis) to our nation's economy.
But don't expect Forbes to criticize Minnis and D'Aguilar for giving the likes of Royal Caribbean and Carnival the opportunity to bring the highly transmissable Delta variant of the Wuhan Virus to our shores.
whogothere 15 hours, 55 minutes ago
Top ten leading causes of death over 12 months in 2014 -- 667 related to cardio vascular disease and/or poor diet...
https://www.bahamas.gov.bs/wps/wcm/co...">https://www.bahamas.gov.bs/wps/wcm/co...
12 months of COVID in (April 1st 2020- April 1st 2021) - 188 deaths..(And thats with MOH earnestly looking for and mislabeling covid deaths...under WHO directives)..
Dr Forbes when are you going to be worried about fried chicken and lack of exercise...? It astounding how medical community has complete blinders on while evaluating comparative risk... ultimately you're more than 3-4 times more likely to die of heart disease than of covid...and those that are already struggling cardiac diseases and diabetes are more likely to perish of covid... In fact 78% of the deaths and hospitalisation in the USA were clinically obese..The Healthy and the young just don't really have much worry about when it comes to this virus..
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/08/covid...">https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/08/covid...
tribanon 15 hours, 39 minutes ago
Bingo!
Truth be told, Forbes doesn't have a thread of credibility left to her.
Bobsyeruncle 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
And you do? I know which of you two I would personally take advice from
tribanon 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Thankfully most of us are not like you......that would be much too great a burden for most of us to bear in life. lol
Bobsyeruncle 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
Not really comparing apples with apples, although the Obesity/CVD issues in The Bahamas is probably a much bigger concern than COVID.
Poor diet, obesity & CVD are in many instances down to personal lifestyle choices and certainly not transmissible to others, (unlike COVID), who live a more healthy lifestyle.
tribanon 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Yeah, right. Many Bahamian families not being able to afford or have access to healthy nutritional foods, preventative healthcare, necessary medications, etc. is a real "personal life style choice" that they so willingly make.
whogothere 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Diet, obesity easier to regulate if 'public health' is the true motivation of policy. Once you start stepping on personal freedoms its easy to do so. The only apple/orange difference is the fact that the science around obesity,CVD and diet is clear - there is a wealth evidence supporting what the correct choices should be...the same cannot be said of the health protocols employed by many governments across the globe..
ohdrap4 15 hours, 38 minutes ago
Some texters on the radio called the unvaccinated "filthy scum".
Here it is I thought being called stupid was bad enough.
As Groucho Marx said:
DDK 15 hours, 16 minutes ago
Let it go, Doc. Don't y'all have other diseases and issues to worry about? Like maybe shortages of beds, medical equipment and QUALIFIED medical caregivers in your hospitals and clinics?
TalRussell 10 hours, 11 minutes ago
All this positivity, It's Healthy in the Bahamaland might make good pre-general election propaganda but it speaks fly in its face when the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Travel Advisory has the Bahamas at its *High-Risk Level 3. which is but one notch below it's Level 4: Very High-risk of countries, which include a dire warning not to travel to Iraq, India, Somalia, and Haiti.
This government must be held answerable for a lousy job at securing and distributing life-saving vaccinations, yes?
