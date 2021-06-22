‘Concerns’ Delay Campaign Finance Legislation, Says Minnis

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis says campaign finance legislation has been drafted, but due to “concerns” about the proposal, the draft has not yet been finalised.

He was responding to questions from Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin, who asked if campaign finance legislation would be brought to Parliament and put into effect before the next general election.

“We had drafted a bill and there were still lots of concerns and debate moving back and forth, it’s still in its drafted form,” Dr Minnis said.

“There were concerns about what had been drafted. . .as soon as that is completed, it will be brought forward.”

Dr Minnis also suggested concerns were raised by opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis, however Mr Davis rose to his feet to interject, telling Parliament he had not seen any legislation relating to campaign finance or public disclosure.

In 2020, Dr Minnis told reporters his administration was working on the campaign finance legislation, which was a major promise of the Free National Movement in the lead-up to the 2017 general election.

“I got seven more years,” he replied at the time. “We’re working on it. What I am concentrating on now is to close that gap in income inequality and to allow more to share in the wealth.”

In 2018, Dr Minnis had promised the legislation would come in this term.

“I promised,” Dr Minnis said in December 2018, referring to the promises the FNM made on the campaign trail to implement campaign finance laws once elected.

“You also promise me five years. My five years ain’t up yet and you will promise me another five years. So, I have five years to put in the campaign finance reform, and I have another five years for you to see it working properly.”