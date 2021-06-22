Don’T Fall Prey To Romance Scams

THE Financial Crimes Investigation Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has advised the public not to fall prey to online romance scams/fraud.

“Fraudsters are contacting persons, usually retired/mature or vulnerable females, under the guise of friendship and companionship,” police said last night. “The fraudsters fabricate a relationship by building trust over time through constant communication, romantic intention, and encouragement, usually portraying themselves to be wealthy businessman, or vulnerable widowers.”

Police said a scam of this kind is a social engineering tactic that entails the “engineering” of a friendship or relationship for fraudulent or financial gain.

“Once a level of trust and comfort is achieved, the fraudsters promise to marry the victims and/or enter into business opportunities with them.

“The fraudsters then begin to ask for personal information such as government (identification), and bank account information with the promise of instant wealth, gifts, marriage, or lucrative business opportunities.”

Police issued a warning about the dangers of sending government identification and personal information, inclusive of banking information, online or through social media platforms to individuals that you have never met.

“Doing so exposes you to potentially becoming victims of fraud, theft, stolen identity, and sometimes in extreme cases, physical harm. Victims of romance scams also run the risk of being culpable in facilitating money laundering offences,” police said.

The public is urged to be vigilant and cautious with people that they communicate with online and on social media.