Overstay By Ten Years? Pay $3,000 Or Go To Jail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A HAITIAN man who overstayed his welcome in the country for over a decade must pay $3,000 to avoid spending six months behind bars.

Meanwhile a Jamaican man who was caught residing in the country after the expiration of the time granted him to remain was fined $1,500.

Immigration officers arrested Jacques Aurellus on June 9, while conducting routine checks in the Carmichael area. The court was told that officers found the accused when they approached a dwelling in nearby bushes. They said when they questioned Aurellus about his status, he produced an expired work visa dated September 2009. The prosecution said the accused was then arrested and taken to the Carmichael Detention Centre for further processing. During his interview with officials there, he claimed he had several work permits with the most recent one being the one he gave them before his detention. The prosecution said system checks revealed Aurellus neglected to renew his status which resulted in him overstaying his time by 12 years, eight months and 22 days.

During his hearing before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, he pleaded guilty. He was subsequently fined $3,000 or in default, six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Meanwhile, Hytan Ellis was charged with overstaying after he remained in the country 14 days after his travel visa expired. The court was told that Ellis was arrested by police officers on June 14 and was detained at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station for immigration purposes. The prosecution said immigration officials later collected Ellis and took him to the Carmichael Detention Centre to question him. There it was discovered that Ellis had travelled to the country by airplane, but had failed to apply for an extension after his travel visa expired.

After he admitted overstaying, he was fined $1,500 or three months behind bars.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans said once the fines were paid, both men would be handed over to the Department of Immigration for deportation back to their home countries.