D’Aguilar Shrugs Off Contract Questions

TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar has defended the government’s award of a no-bid contract to Kanoo Pays, an electronic retail payment provider, to process travel health visa payments.

The Progressive Liberal Party, which criticised the contract award during a press conference yesterday, has highlighted the company’s association with Dr Nigel Lewis, the co-manager of the Free National Movement’s general election campaign.

In an interview this week, Mr D’Aguilar said the identity of those behind Kanoo was never considered when the company was selected to process visa payments, adding that the company’s fees are in line with other electronic payment providers and the quality of its services is high.

“I don’t know why all this attention is being brought to Kanoo,” he said.

Both Free National Movement and Progressive Liberal Party administrations have issued no-bid or closed-bid contracts for the sake of expediency even though this can often invite scrutiny when connections between company representatives and governing parties are uncovered.

In addition to the travel health visa, Kanoo has received at least two other government contracts in recent months: a three-year contract to implement an e-payment system for family courts and a two-year contract with the Department of Social Services to provide digital assistance to its clientele. It is not clear whether those contracts were awarded through a competitive bid process or not. Government officials have not responded to The Tribune’s questions on that and Kanoo declined to provide details yesterday.

“Today, we don’t want to go into any specifics regarding contracts and the amounts,” Kanoo said.

“We embrace the government’s procurement process, which encourages competitive bidding and tendering of projects. We are confident of our technology and capabilities. We are prepared to stand toe to toe with anyone in an open process based on any company’s capabilities. And we believe that we will meet or exceed any of the requirements put forward as we have done in the past. As we have in our previous engagements with government and private sectors, we welcome very vigorous scrutiny related to capabilities. We look forward to being as competitive and engaging in robust competition in the future openly and transparently.”

During a press conference yesterday, PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis accused the Minnis administration of helping FNM insiders with its contract awards.

Dr Lewis, meanwhile, said his lawyers are preparing a statement for public release, though the statement did not come before press time.

In a likely reference to Cash N’ Go, a money transfer company owned by PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Dr Lewis said observers should “speak to who owns some of these platforms that deal with government business, places where you can go and pay for your electricity and water. They should start off there to see who they are and what they are.”

The Ministry of Tourism, meanwhile, suggested in a statement that the decision to impose fees for the visa was made late in the process of developing a website where people could upload their COVID-19 tests, and that by then it would have been unrealistic to launch an RFP process because the site was scheduled to go live in five days.

The ministry said the fees were imposed to pay for the rapid antigen test residents were mandated to take, the health insurance visitors were required to have while in the county and to cover the start-up costs associated with the website along with other operational costs.

The ministry said Kanoo is an established payment provider that worked with the Ministry of Tourism’s online software developer before.

Kanoo, the ministry said, receives service fees of 1.5 percent per transaction for the travel health visa system.

“It’s not a massive amount of money,” Mr D’Aguilar told The Tribune earlier this week. “Kanoo, based on you asking the questions, I called up the chap. I don’t know who the shareholders are but I’ve been made to believe that they are ten young black Bahamian men who are all under the age of 45 who got together in 2016 and decided to form Kanoo. They launched their business in 2019 and I think they’re doing a very good job. I understand they just won the bid to provide the wallets for sand-dollar so it shows they are technically capable to provide the services. The only thing anyone could ever have an issue with is the fee and the fee is very much in line with what fees are being charged by other government agencies for this.

“I don’t know the politics of these ten young men. I don’t have a clue. In fact, I’ve never heard of half of them.”

The Ministry of Tourism rebuffed claims that Kanoo is “holding and controlling the funds earned by the travel health visa.”

“The commentators clearly do not understand how these electronic payment providers operate, nor do they understand the merchant processing relationship that is established once these types of arrangements are agreed upon,” the ministry said. “Consistent with all the other similar arrangements, the providers hold the funds temporarily before they are remitted to the government.”

The ministry said funds that are earned are deposited into an account the company shares with the ministry and that the account is at all times controlled and monitored by the ministry’s accounting department.

The ministry said up to March 31, 2021, $2.4 million surplus funds have been received from the visa system. Revenues were $9.8 million and expenses were $7.4 million.

“Some 82 percent of the revenue was paid by visitors and 18 percent was paid by returning citizens and residents and domestic travellers,” the ministry said. “Sixty-five percent of the expenses covered the cost of health insurance and 30 percent of the expenses covered the cost of administering the rapid antigen test.”