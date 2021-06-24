Teenager Charged With Rape And Armed Robbery

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A THIRD teenager was charged yesterday with the rape and armed robbery of a 47-year-old woman.

Calvin Bain, 18, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with both offences two days after William Dean, 18, and a 16-year-old boy were arraigned on the same matter.

Prosecutors alleged the teens engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent, before using a handgun to rob her of her $250 Samsung phone on June 16.

According to initial police reports, sometime around 5am on the morning in question, a woman was walking on Mackey Street when she was accosted by three males, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

Police said the culprits robbed the woman of cash and personal items before taking her to the rear of a vacant building, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After the alleged incident, police said they were aware of a video circulating on social media showing three males tied up, who appeared bloody, being interrogated by other individuals about an alleged assault.

Due to the nature of the offences, Bain, like his co-accused, was not required to enter a plea and his case was adjourned to August 9 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was remanded into custody until that time.