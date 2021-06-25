Bahamas Not On Uk List

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

THE United Kingdom is poised to add 16 countries to its “green list” – though not The Bahamas – as it expands its list of countries to where travel is safe.

The countries that will move from the amber list to the green list in the coming days include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Madeira, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Those countries have had very few if any COVID-19 cases in recent days, in contrast to The Bahamas, which just confirmed 28 cases on Tuesday and 60 on Wednesday.

This news comes about three weeks after the first British Airways flight in over a year landed at Lynden Pindling International Airport. Before this, direct flights between The Bahamas and the UK had been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UK currently advises its residents against travelling to countries to which it has given an amber or red designation. The Bahamas is in the amber category.

People who travel to England from amber countries must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for ten days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

To date, 245 people have died in the Bahamas from COVID-19. Twenty-nine deaths are still under investigation. Thirty-seven people are currently hospitalised, including four in the intensive care unit. To date, there have been 12,467 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.