Bail For Man Who Denied Assaulting Sister

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 43-year-old man who denied assaulting his sister earlier this week was on Friday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Harcourt Williams appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr after he was accused of assaulting his sister with a knife on June 23.

Officers also allege that Williams threatened to kill her the same day.

During the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to both counts.

“This is a family matter. I never approach her with no knife,” he told the court.

The complainant, who was also present during Friday’s hearing, told the court the accused was a drug addict who sometimes did funny things around the house like rearranging the furniture.

She also asked the court to get help for him.

However, Magistrate Allen Jr explained that Williams would have to get help for himself and subsequently asked her if she wanted to withdraw the charges against him.

She replied that she wanted the case to proceed.

Magistrate Allen Jr subsequently adjourned the matter to July 13 for trial and granted the accused $5,000 bail with one or two sureties.

In the interim, Williams was ordered to report to the East Street South Police Station on Mondays and Wednesdays.

He was also warned not to interfere with any of the witnesses involved in the matter.

Also appearing before court on Friday for similar offenses was Martinique Wallace, 35.

Wallace was accused of assaulting a woman with a beer bottle and causing her harm on July 22, 2020.

During her hearing, the 35-year-old denied the allegations and her case was adjourned July 20 for trial.

Bail was granted at $3,000 with one or two sureties and she was also told not to contact any of the witnesses involved in the matter in the interim.