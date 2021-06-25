Body Found ‘Drowned’ In Potter’S Cay

POLICE are investigating the suspected drowning death of a man whose body was fished out of waters at Potter’s Cay yesterday.

Around 11am, police received reports of a body found submerged in water under a boat that was docked in the western area of Potter’s Cay.

ASP Audley Peters said after police arrived on scene, one of the mates from a boat that was nearby retrieved the body from the water.

The deceased is a local who frequents Potter’s Cay and was last seen in the area on Wednesday.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. ASP Peters said the matter is classified as a suspicious drowning. No foul play is suspected, he added, saying the deceased did not have any trauma or visible injuries to his body.

The man is said to be in his early 70s.

He was identified by people who work at Potter’s Cay as Raphael “Fire” Joseph.

A vendor at Potter’s Cay, Stephanie Minns, said she last served the deceased on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yesterday as he was passing, I told my husband Fire’s steps were getting shorter and slower. . .usually when I come on the dock he is on the street in front waiting for a lady and he would always be waiting to greet us in the mornings when we reach,” she said.

“This morning, he wasn’t there. . .later on I got the news he was on the other end of Potter’s Cay dock in the water. So that was a blow for me because daily I feed him.”