Body Found In Overturned Car

POLICE on Andros discovered a man’s partially decomposed body in a car overturned in bushes on Thursday.
The matter is being investigated as an apparent traffic fatality.
Police said sometime around 5pm on Thursday, officers on Andros received information of a possible traffic fatality in the settlement of Bowen Sound.
A team of officers was dispatched to the scene. On their arrival, they discovered a silver Nissan Wingroad which was overturned in bushes.
During an inspection of the vehicle, the officers found a man’s partially decomposed body.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Traffic Division will continue the investigation into this incident.
