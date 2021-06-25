D’Aguilar Says Supply Chain To Blame For Sandals Delay

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.ne

TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar is confident that Sandals Resorts International has pushed back the reopening of its Sandals Royal Bahamian resort in New Providence because of supply chain issues related to construction and nothing else.

Sandals, which is undergoing a $37m renovation, says it will reopen the property on January 27, 2022.

“What we’re hearing is that construction is behind and has been significantly impacted by supply chain problems,” Mr D’Aguilar said yesterday.

“I know for a fact that my contractor – I have someone building something for me – there was a period where there was no concrete or plywood on the island. I think they were of the view that they are definitely excited about the prospect and they are on board with getting it done and I think their plans have taken on more ambitious renovations than they initially thought so they could see now that 1st of November they couldn’t achieve that opening date. It’s slightly frustrating, but nonetheless it is what it is.”

Mr D’Aguilar says Sandals has indicated it will invite about 910 of its employees back when it reopens. He could not say what the postponement of its reopening means for the employees whose unemployment benefits will lapse in September.

Last year, SRI executive chairman Adam Stewart said Sandals should not be held to its February 1, 2021 reopening date for its Bahamian resorts because the country’s COVID-19 restrictions were “creating confusion in the market.”

Mr D’Aguilar gave an assurance that such considerations have nothing to do with the current postponement of the resort’s reopening.

“I personally toured that site with Adam,” he said. “They seemed very upbeat on the property and getting it renovated. I don’t think we should look any further than the fact that there are some supply chain issues and they are focused on getting it operational rather than create a muddled product.

“The hotel is something that you can’t change the opening date. Once you trigger your booking system, people book and it becomes very, very difficult at the last minute to change it. If you say you’re opening November 4, people arrive on November 4. You have to be absolutely sure when you pull the trigger. You have to get this right. You don’t want people to show up and they’re in the middle of a construction zone because then I’m going to be pissed. Pushbacks happen all the time. Adam Stewart is very bullish on the Bahamas. Now if I went down to the property and there was nothing going on I would be concerned, but they’ve gutted the place and they are moving full steam ahead.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Stewart said delaying the resort’s opening was a hard decision to make.

“Moving the opening date from November 4 was a very difficult decision,” Mr Stewart said. “While we could reopen much of the resort, worldwide demand for commodities and supply chain disruptions are delaying our ability to complete the project’s full scope. Keeping this hotel under wraps until it is absolutely ready is the right thing to do. We’re in an environment of great expectation and when our guests arrive, it will be a place of Caribbean calm and cool that will definitely have been worth the wait.”