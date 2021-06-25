Man Charged With Housebreaking, Stealing And Receiving

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday after being charged with several housebreaking and stealing incidents.

Richardson Calixte was charged with five counts of housebreaking and one count each of stealing and receiving during his hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Friday.

Officers allege that on March 30, Calixte broke into a home on West Bay Street and stole $4,500 in cash and an assortment of items together valued at $15,000, all belonging to Anthony Frazier.

The 31-year-old is also alleged to have broken into the residence of Winston Newton on May 15.

He was further charged with breaking into the home of Orlando Rodriquez on May 11and stealing a number of items including a gold bracelet, a pair of gold earrings, etc, all valued at over $9,000.

On the next count, officers alleged that on April 22, Calixte being concerned with another, broke into an Airbnb and stole several Apple laptops, a pair of headphones and a backpack, all together valued at over $6,400.

Calixte faced another count of housebreaking after he was accused of breaking into the home of Joyanne Petty on June 22. It is alleged that the accused stole and received several of Ms Petty’s belongings, including her watch, cell phone and gate remote the same day.

The court was told the items, all together, valued at $800.

During Friday’s hearing, Calixte pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

However, bail was denied.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on November 1.

Calixte was told he has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.