Medical School To Receive Students By Next January

STATE Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson said yesterday construction of a medical school in Grand Bahama by the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine is progressing and should be ready to receive students by January next year.

Mr Thompson also stated Doctors Hospital has announced a new private hospital project in Grand Bahama in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr Thompson said the island can expect a boost to both medical tourism and opportunities for tertiary education as a result.

Turning his focus to East Grand Bahama, he said construction of a $1.9m new East End School is included in this budget for construction work to begin.

He also noted there are plans for the construction of the East End microgrid project. “Four million out of the $30 million for renewable energy projects is for microgrids in East Grand Bahama, with the buildout to commence this year,” Mr Thompson added.

Turning to the economy, Mr Thompson said that “there is no full national recovery without the return of the Grand Bahamian economy.”

In the past two years, the island has suffered two major crises with Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite everything that the island has experienced and the trauma of these experiences, Grand Bahamians have persisted. Grand Bahama is strong, and it is not alone. We are working around the clock to bring opportunities to fruition. The future is bright for Grand Bahama,” he said.

Mr Thompson indicated that the success of Grand Bahama means success for us all. He highlighted several developments that are already moving ahead to revitalize the island’s economy.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of Grand Bahama,” Mr Thompson said. “Prior to the passage of Hurricane Dorian, this government executed a Heads of Agreement with Carnival Cruise Line Corporation for the development of a $100m cruise port. The port is to be the largest purpose-built cruise facility ever constructed in the Bahamas. We expect that this new development will attract about one million guests annually to the island. The permitting stage continues.”

Even though those projects have been delayed as a result of COVID-19, he said they are nearing an end to the transactions and that there will be more to say in a few weeks.

The minister also talked about the proposed mixed-use resort development that has been approved in Grand Bahama.

The Weller Group Discovery Bay Project that has been approved by the government calls for the development of a mixed-use resort, consisting of a 25-key boutique hotel and restaurant, 30 residential estate lots, 12 townhouses, 12 bungalows, a beachfront rental pavilion, a 30-slip marina (to be situated in the existing canal system), and a back of house facility.

The project, he said, is estimated to be more than $100m.

As for the hospital and airport, Mr Thompson stated that some $21m has also been expended on the refurbishment of the Rand Memorial Hospital, of which the first phase has now been completed. Additionally, he said $19m has been allocated to construct a new four-story level addition for in-patient services and care.

Mr Thompson stated that the Public Hospitals Authority has been granted Cabinet approval to engage an architectural firm to develop detailed architectural and engineering plans for a new climate-resilient hospital and clinic facility and a local committee has already begun work on the new design.

On the airport, he said a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be created to operate and redevelop the Grand Bahama airport – as was done with the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“The government has stressed the priority for Grand Bahama’s airport to be rebuilt as a world-class facility that can withstand major storm conditions in the future. We look forward to the upcoming PPP process that will engage with private sector capability, capacity, and efficiency to seek competitive redevelopment proposals that deliver value for money to The Bahamas. The Government will also be holding an industry forum this month to meet with persons interested in submitting proposals,” he said.