46 More People With Covid Diagnosed Over Weekend

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas recorded 46 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, pushing the nation’s overall tally to 12,543.

Of the new cases, 38 were recorded on New Providence and one on Grand Bahama on Saturday. Friday saw seven new cases.

Meanwhile, 30 new infections were confirmed on Thursday, 60 on Wednesday, 28 on Tuesday, 15 on Monday and 14 on Sunday for a total of 193 last week.

The previous week saw 151 new infections confirmed.

According to health officials, 36 people are in hospital sick with the virus, including four in the intensive care unit.

The nation’s current death toll stands at 245 after a 40-year-old New Providence woman died from the virus on June 23.

Twenty-nine other deaths are said to be under investigation.

Meanwhile, health officials believe it is still too early to tell whether the nation is emerging from the third wave of the virus.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told The Tribune last week that it’s important for Bahamians to not let their guards down, maintaining that we are not out of the woods yet.

“We have seen a slight decline in cases over the last three weeks, but there’s only been a slight decline in the weekly average of cases between this week that we are in and the week before,” she said at the time. “So we still have to watch, and we can’t say (we are emerging from the third wave) definitively at this point.”

The latest virus figures come as the country continues to vaccinate Bahamians and residents against the COVID-19 threat.

According to the latest government’s vaccine tracker, more than 90,000 shots of AstraZeneca have been administered as of June 29.

These include 58,122 people who have received one dose of the vaccine and 32,945 people who have received both doses.

Health Minister Renward Wells said last Monday the government hopes the country achieves herd immunity against COVID-19 by August. He has previously estimated that some 120,000 people need to be vaccinated in order to achieve this.

In the meantime, Bahamians are urged to follow the necessary health protocols and guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not wait, first contact your health provider,” health officials said in its latest health bulletin.

“While home remedies may work for a period, it is important to get tested and receive proper care before symptoms become too difficult to manage. If you have been asked by the Surveillance Unit to get tested for COVID-19, please follow the advice and take the gold standard RT-PCR test. Employees are encouraged to work from home.”